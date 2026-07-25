Help The Ducks in a Row Family

Chad and Nadia, and their 3 young children, have had a major family emergency and are in a time of crisis. They need help with the costs of travel, medical care, childcare and other related expenses that were completely unexpected and are beyond the modest wages of a pair of community farmers.





We're reaching out to the broader community to help them get through this tragic and emotional experience. If you have ever benefitted from the dedicated efforts of these generous family farmers, please consider giving back to our community farmers by making a donation.





Even the smallest of contributions can make a big difference.





Thank you to everyone for sharing your hearts and well wishes as we offer our support and keep this family in our thoughts.