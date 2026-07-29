Mission Trip to the Dominican Republic

Hi everyone!

I am delighted to announce that I have been presented with another opportunity to go on a mission trip! This June, I will be traveling to the Dominican Republic with the young adults group from Vertical Church. I am so excited for what God has in store for this trip and can't wait to experience His power like never before. Our mission is to share the gospel of Christ through street evangelism and neighborhood outreach, work projects, and by spending time involved in the children's and youth ministries. The Lord is raising up the next generation to ignite revival, and I feel a deep burden to be part of the work He is doing. With this, I am raising funds to be able to go, and I need your help! Please pray and ask the Lord to place on your heart an amount to give—any amount donated will be such a blessing to me. As you give to this mission, remember that you become a part of what God is doing through me. Even if you are unable to donate at this time, I ask that you would please partner with me in prayer. Pray for God's covering over our team, our travel, and every detail. Pray for God to use me in new, stretching, and meaningful ways. And pray for open doors and favor as we go and serve. Thank you so much for your consideration, generosity, and prayers.

With so much love,

Ariana







