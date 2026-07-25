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Help Dr Paul Alexander Fight to Keep You Informed

Goal$50,000 CAD
Raised$26,100 CAD

Fundraiser created byTed Kuntz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dr. Paul Alexander

Help Dr Paul Alexander Fight to Keep You Informed

Over the past several years, medical doctors and academic scientists who stood up against the travesty of the COVID response were faced with severe cancellations and loss of wages and careers. These were ethical and honest people who sought mainly to inform and provide guidance to the general populations to facilitate their decision making. The result for many of these courageous Freedom fighter scientists and doctors was substantial hardship. As a direct result, many have had their reputations smeared, cancelled, tarnished and they suffered significant loss of income and career. 

Dr. Paul Alexander is one of the ethical and honest scientists who spoke out early to warn us of the lack of scientific evidence for lockdowns, school closures, masking and distancing, and the harms of COVID ‘vaccinations’. For his efforts and courage he has been severely punished by loss of employment and income across the last years. The adverse consequences have resulted in financial hardship, including the loss of several job career positions due to his advocacy. The loss of his lifelong career is staggering, when we consider this, as well as his professional reputation.

Traditional scientists and physicians, and academic professionals like Dr. Alexander made sacrifices so others could know the truth. We must stand up and support them. 

I propose we ought to share the financial consequences imposed on these scientists and doctors and I ask your consideration. It is not reasonable that they carry all of the consequences of their ethical actions on our behalf. For this reason, I’m asking for your temporary one-time financial assistance to help Dr. Alexander.

How Funds Will Be Used

All funds will be used, at the discretion of Dr. Alexander, to support his life circumstances as he sees fit.

Please give generously as the future of health care and evidence-informed decision-making for all of us rests upon the success of the efforts of good people like Dr. Paul Alexander, academic scientist. 

Ted Kuntz

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