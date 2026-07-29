Drowning Mom

I got with a man who at the time had everything in order. No debts, great job, great attitude etc... One day he lost his job and in doing so he lost his health insurance causing a huge decline in physical and mental health. He could no longer afford his medication to to which allowed him to function on a daily basis. He completly gave up and now im caring for our 5 kids and drowning in bills due to not making enough from my job.





Power might get shut off like soon. Oweing: $1000





Phones and internet already shut off oweing: $1280.





Car might get repoed owing $900.





Orthadonist for my son to be able to go to his next apt $700.





Credit cards maxed out and one account closed dropping my credit. $1800.





Pay Day loans maxed out $750.





I dobt know what to do or were to turn ive maxed out my resources around me and have to go to town to get wifi to try and make money.





My classes to finish my Bachelors of Science start in a few weeks... I cant let the need to make money take me out and hold me back from my dreams, im trying so hard.





Someone help my family please, I sit and I pray and my faith is strong enough to keep me from worrying.











