DROWNING IN MEDICAL DEBT asking for help

My name is Mandy, thank you in advance for taking the time to read about my journey….

I’d like to say that writing these words is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do his in my life…:. Ever! In fact, I’ve needed help for a while but refused to admit it- I was so wrapped up in my own stubbornness and pride that it clouded my judgement. Just thinking about it made me feel shame and guilt, like I didn’t matter, that I was weak, that. I should just ‘suck it up’ like I’ve been taught & get on with it by myself. But deep down I knew I wouldn’t be able to handle this alone.

For most of my life, I was the person who handled everything seamlessly - without a complaint or even a peep, I created a beautiful home life, worked hard professionally and personally, pushed through pain, cared for others first, and believed that if I worked hard enough, things would always turn out. I never imagined I would one day be asking for help just to survive.

My health battle began long before doctors realized how serious it truly was. In late 2019, I started noticing strange symptoms that didn’t make sense — unexplained hair thinning and loss, painful skin and scalp conditions, dramatic weight loss, exhaustion, and constant discomfort. At the time, I convinced myself it was stress from going through a divorce and trying to rebuild my life emotionally and financially. I ignored the warning signs because I had responsibilities, people depending on me, and no idea that my body was quietly failing.

Everything changed in July 2022.

While caring for my mother, I was suddenly struck by a wave of unbearable pain unlike anything I had ever experienced. I was rushed to the emergency room, where doctors quickly realized I was in critical condition. I was immediately taken into emergency surgery after they discovered advanced Pyelonephritis, a severe kidney infection, had advanced into my bloodstream. I had become septic. My kidney was severely damaged, my blood showed to be infected with a bacterial strain of E. Coil, Scans revealed massive kidney stones averaging 20–22 mm in size. My white blood cell count was dangerously high, and doctors later told me that if I had waited any longer, I likely would not have survived.

That three-week hospital stay saved my life — but it was only the beginning of a nightmare that still continues today.

Since that day, my life has been consumed by chronic kidney issues, relentless infections, CT scans, office visits to numerous specialists, negative reactions to medicine, reappearing bladder and kidney stones, UTI’s, invasive (scheduled and emergency) surgeries, prescription refills, anemia, ER visits hospitalizations, septic shock episodes and the though I’ll have to be living with constant fear of unforeseen episode leading to death until the day.I die. My kidney function dropped to just 20%, and I eventually required placement of a nephrostomy tube to help my body function. Despite every effort, complications continue to happen over and over again. Every 3–4 months, I am readmitted to the hospital because the infections return, often escalating into septic shock that places my life in danger all over again.

Over the last four years, I have endured dozens and sometimes double that of:

• hospital admissions

• emergency room visits

• laparoscopic surgeries and procedures

• trial and error prescriptions





These have left me with a severe antibiotic resistance, my body is now resistant to more than 89% of antibiotics doctors would normally use to treat infections – the e.coli infection (ESBL- Extended spectrum beta-lactamase

producing bacteria) has never subsided it still remains in my bloodstream to this day.

I’ve also contracted infections due to hospital stays and / or overprescribed medications resulting in C.Diff in January 2025. The physical toll alone has been devastating, but the emotional and financial destruction has been just as overwhelming.

I have lost my hair. I continue battling painful skin and scalp conditions. I struggle daily with depression, exhaustion, anxiety, and the trauma that comes from never knowing when the next medical emergency will happen. My body no longer allows me to maintain stable employment, despite desperately wanting to work and regain independence. I’ve lost financial stability, destroyed my credit trying to survive, and eventually lost my home while drowning in medical debt.

At the same time that my health was collapsing, I also experienced the heartbreaking loss of both of my parents. Trying to grieve while fighting for my own life has left me emotionally shattered and socially isolated. So much of my life now revolves around doctors, procedures, medications, recovery periods, and simply trying to make it through another day without ending up back in the ICU. This has driven away most all my family and friends making me question is they ever were in my corner. I’ve realized I’m in this war alone.

Today, my medical bills have grown to more than $235,000.. I am currently waiting for disability approval, but the process can take up to 20 months — time that I simply do not have financially. Plus there is no guarantee I will be approved because my diagnosis hasn’t been deemed CKD- my body fights enough long enough to remain in the “gray area” in betweenMeanwhile, the bills continue piling up: hospital stays, surgeries, medications, specialist appointments, transportation, medical supplies, basic living expenses, and ongoing care needed to keep me alive.

As difficult as it is for me to ask, I truly cannot survive this battle alone anymore.

Your donation will help relieve the crushing burden of medical expenses, allow me to continue receiving life-saving treatment, help cover basic necessities while I am unable to work, and give me a fighting chance to focus on healing instead of constantly fearing financial ruin.

If you cannot donate, even sharing my story could help more than you know.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read this. Thank you for your compassion, your prayers, your support, and for helping me hold onto hope during the darkest chapter of my life.

God Bless!





With gratitude,

Amanda Fielding







