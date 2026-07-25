Drowning In Debt

Hello, my name is Laurn and I never imagined I’d have to write something like this. But right now, I’m at my breaking point and can no longer do this alone.





Over the past several months, life has hit me with one hardship after another. I got in over my head with a credit card I was trying so hard to pay down, and then I lost a significant part of my income. No matter how hard I try, the debt keeps growing, and I feel like I’m drowning.





As if that wasn’t enough, my car broke down—making it nearly impossible to find or keep steady work. I’ve been applying for every remote job I can find, but so far, nothing has come through. Without reliable transportation or steady income, each day feels like a mountain I can’t climb. I have great opportunities coming up with no transportation to apply to them.





On top of this, my medical bills are stacking up, I’m doing everything I can to keep my housing secure and stay afloat, but I’m sinking faster than I can swim.





I am humbly asking for help to raise $20,000 to catch up and get afloat and get my car fixed. Getting this weight off my back would give me the breathing room I desperately need to focus on my health, keep my home, and continue searching for stable employment.





If you find it in your heart to help—whether by donating or simply sharing my story—please know that your kindness would mean more to me than words can express. You would be giving me hope in a time when I’m struggling to hold on to it.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story and for any support you can give. Your generosity could truly change my life.



