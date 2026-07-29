There is no lack of effort here. I've been at or below the poverty line my entire life at thus point I really need help. I was homeless when I got my CDL. it is now suspended and I only need pay a fine to get it back. Thus is an absolute last resort for me. Things just cost way too much. After rent and bills, I don't have enough to eat without needing to make a decision. So paying another near 1000 is just impossible at any payment plan. I want to be productive. That is all.