Reach Independence

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

For my entire life, true independence has been just out of reach. As someone who is totally blind, getting from point A to point B means relying entirely on the schedules of others, expensive rideshare apps, or unreliable paratransit services. This constant hurdle leads to isolation and strictly limits employment opportunities.

Mobility and independent travel should be a basic right, not a luxury.

A life-changing solution is finally on the horizon: the Tesla Cybercab. This autonomous vehicle is built with accessibility at its core, featuring comprehensive Braille integration and complete smartphone app control. For the first time in history, a vehicle exists that can safely drive me anywhere I need to go, entirely on my own. It is not a luxury; it is my path to true freedom.

I am raising $5,000.00 to secure a down payment for this vehicle. Every single dollar raised will be held in a dedicated savings account strictly for this purchase.

Your generosity will directly help me break down these barriers, boost my professional opportunities, and grant me the independent life God designed for me. I will be posting regular updates here as this journey progresses.

Thank you so much for your prayers, shares, and support.

In Christ,

Jessica Rodriguez



