Driven to Defend: Help a 3.8 GPA Student Reach Law

Dear friends, family, and kind hearts,





My name is James Smith, and I am writing this because I need a little help staying on the path to my dream. My ultimate goal is to attend law school and advocate for others. Right now, I am working my psychology degree to build the foundation I need to get there.

I take my education very seriously, and I am proud to say that I am currently carrying a 3.8 GPA. I am doing my part in the classroom, but lately, the financial road has gotten incredibly steep. I am currently facing two major roadblocks that I cannot overcome alone. I have set a fundraising goal of $6,000 to help clear these hurdles and keep moving forward.





Where Your Donations Go

$3,500 for Degree Costs: This covers my upcoming tuition, mandatory fees, and the heavy cost of textbooks so I can keep my focus entirely on my grades and law school preparation.

$1,500 for Car Repairs: My vehicle needs urgent mechanical repairs to be safe. It is my lifeline for getting to work and maintaining my income to deal with school as well as bills and food.

$1,000 for Commuting & School Expenses: This covers gas, insurance, and basic living expenses to ensure I can stay on the road and focus on my studies without financial panic.





Why This Means the World to Me

Studying psychology is helping me understand human behavior, which is vital for the legal work I plan to do. I have proven that I have the academic drive to succeed, but without a working car, I am falling further and further behind with everyday living expenses. Without tuition help, I cannot stay enrolled. Your support isn't just fixing an engine or buying books—it is directly investing in a future attorney.





How You Can Stand With Me

Donate: No amount is too small. Every single dollar brings me closer to graduation.

Share: Sharing this link with your network helps immensely.





Thank you so much for reading my story, believing in my goals, and helping me keep this dream alive. I will post updates on my classes and my car repairs right here!

With deep gratitude,





James Smith







