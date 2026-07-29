DRIVEN BY HOPE

Hello Everyone my name is Arainna and life has been challenging lately, and I’m doing everything I can to stay strong and keep moving forward. Right now, one of the biggest obstacles in my life is not having reliable transportation. A vehicle would completely change my situation by helping me get to work opportunities, appointments, handle daily responsibilities, and create stability for myself and my future.





I’m not asking for luxury — just a dependable vehicle that can help me regain independence and take the next steps toward rebuilding my life. Every donation, no matter the amount, would mean more than words can express. Even sharing this fundraiser with others would help tremendously.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and any support you’re able to give. One car can change everything.I truly appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.



