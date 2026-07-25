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Drive Revival: Pave Hope Road & Church Building

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byMycel Acquaah-Mensah

Fundraiser funds will be received by WordLife Family Church

Drive Revival: Pave Hope Road & Church Building

Greetings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.


The seasons may be changing, but our God never changes.


We started the church (Wordlife Family Church) from the living room of our rented house. The members grew and the place became too small for us, so we moved to a building belonging to one of our church member’s mother, which was abandoned because the member’s mother had died. We were happy at the place and the church started growing more. One day without any warning, the other siblings of our church member decided that we cannot meet at the place again.


It was shocking! But God is always faithful!


In the midst of all this, not knowing what to do next, someone told my husband about a piece of land that the owner was selling. Discussing with the church leadership, we felt that this is it, getting our own place of worship.


So, we went ahead to purchase the land, put up a structure on it to start church services. Unfortunately, the road to where the church building is, was not motorable, so we did our best to construct an access path but when it rains especially on Saturdays and Sundays, we have to cancel church services because the pathed road to give us access to the church was not motorable and also because the church building is uncompleted, it becomes was difficult to hold service there.


We lost most of our church members, because of that, so we decided to use a classroom for our services about a year and a half ago. The place is small, we don’t have room for children’s services, so the children have to be in the main adult service which is challenging. We want our kids to have their own place to be trained and grow in God.

We are fundraising to be able to move back to the church’s own building by September, 2026, which will also be the church’s 7th anniversary. Will you help us by Giving/Donating to support us construct the road and build God’s house to win souls, build them up to grow in faith for Christ?


You will be eternally blessed for these souls won for Christ. 

Thank you for Giving to support us! God bless you! #BuildingHope

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