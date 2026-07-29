Drive for dreams

I am a Christian, truck driver and Army veteran. I know that there are so many people on these fund raising sits asking for help. I am asking for help so i can give back to someone someday like i am asking for help. I love my job and my country. Truck driving gave me purpose again. After i got out of the military I lost my purpose and drive. I worked different jobs but nothing gave me purpose and hope. My whole life i wanted to be a truck. When I finally went to school and got my CDL and started driving truck I had purpose again. Which helped with my depression and lack of hope for my life. I am hoping to raise money so I can get a semi truck of my own and start my own company. I want my own truck so i can take time and go and talk to other veterans and the younger generation about becoming truck drivers. This country needs good truck drivers really bad right now.

If you work for a company they don't like the truck not moving and making money. If i have my own truck I can take time to talk to veterans and younger people about becoming truck drivers. Or help them find a job that gives them purpose like driving did for. Please help and thank you.