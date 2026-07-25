Dreams can come true

Hi im a groomer in training i just need to learn to shave dogs better but i do sanitary trims nails and ear plucking and baths . Im currently out of a job and looking for any form of income oat the moment.

Life isn't what I expected im trying to save money to move to Florida because they have the best grooming salons that will allow me to follow my lifelong dreams of becoming a dog groomer. I already planned out everything and I just need a car to get me started so if anyone can help me with a dollar I can reach my goals and plan my future grooming business. Im currently single living just my dog in a Small apartment I've tried jobs every where but no luck cause I don't have the experience





Please and thank you





God bless 🙌

😊