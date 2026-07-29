Dreams can come true

Am on a mission to bring you the best music you'll probably ever here in our lifetime. I have been struggling a lot jumping from course to course school to school draining my parents dry. I have already made up my mind I know what am good at and it's only music. I know a little production and was requesting from you'll good folks to kindly support a dream, I need studio equipment and produce a few songs which I can't be able to afford for now, but with your help I know I will I will keep my promise and give you the best of me. Currently you can visit my YouTube channel @Feloh Mayesabari Official and check what I have been up to it's not much but at least I tried. Thank you all for your support