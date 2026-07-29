Dream to Reality: Help Me Walk the Runway at Crème

Hi everyone, my name is Adelusi Victor Obakorede and I am a part one student of Obafemi Awolowo university, Geology Department and I am 19 years old. Being a model is something I've always wanted, I have imagined my on the runway many times and this is my chance to bring it to reality.

A fashion runway show was organized here in my university called Cremé de la style, and I need money to be able to fund my clothes and accessories. The funds from this campaign will mean a lot to me and I will forever be grateful for your support and help.