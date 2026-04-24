Dream School

Hi, my name is Darielle, and this fall I have the opportunity to attend the University of Denver as a recruited Division I swimmer and business student, which has been my dream and what I’ve been working towards since I was a kid.





A while back. I never would’ve thought I would be writing this. After going through homelessness and leaving an abusive home environment, I had to learn how to stand on my own much earlier than I expected. Leaving this environment was 100% my choice even though I was completely influenced by external factors. I was only 17 at the time. Since then, I have worked hard to build a life for myself. I work nearly full-time, run my own nail business, and have dedicated years to swimming, which ultimately led me to being recruited to compete at the collegiate level.





The University of Denver has given me over $65,000 in scholarships, grants, and financial aid. Despite this incredible support, I still face a funding gap of approximately $23,000 each year. I have exhausted my federal loans and have been unable to secure private loans without a cosigner.





I want everyone who reads this to know that I am not expecting others to carry this burden for me. I am committed to working throughout the summers, continuing my nail business, teaching swim lessons, and doing everything I can to contribute to my education. I believe deeply in working for the life I want, and I am willing to make sacrifices to achieve my goals.





My dream is to study business and finance, compete as a Division I athlete, and one day become a financial advisor while building my own businesses in the beauty industry. More than anything, attending DU represents a fresh start and an opportunity to create a future defined not by where I came from, but by where I am going.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean the world to me. Even if you are unable to donate, sharing my story and keeping me in your thoughts is a gift I am incredibly grateful for.





Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of my journey.





With gratitude,





Darielle



