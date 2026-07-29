Dream of owning a wedding dress shop

Hello, my name is Betsury.





I’m 18 years old, and I’m starting to work toward my dream of opening a wedding dress shop in the future.





I’ve always been drawn to fashion and bridal styles, and I want to create a space where brides can find dresses that make them feel confident, beautiful, and special on one of the most important days of their lives.





Right now, I’m taking my first steps toward building this goal by working, learning, and saving as I grow into the path I want for myself. This is something I am serious about and committed to developing over time.





Any support, whether it’s a donation or simply sharing my page, would mean a lot and would help me continue moving forward with this dream. Thank you for taking the time to read and support my journey.