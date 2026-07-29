GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Dream Job Series Book Fundraiser

Goal$9,000 USD
Raised$650 USD

Fundraiser created byHannah Dannecker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hannah Dannecker

Dream Job Series Book Fundraiser

With a little sprinkling of magic I want to teach kids about different kinds of careers through action and adventure.


  1. The average child is asked what they want to do when they grow up for the first time between 4-7 years old.
  2. A Harvard study shows that 30% of children end up working in the same career path as their parents.
  3. A study done by Education and Employers shows that 71% of kids ages 4-7 have a clear vision for their future occupation while only 8% have no direct path.
  4. The same study by Education and Employers showed that 45% of these children's career aspirations stem from social media exposure.
  5. The average American spends about 90,000 hours at work in their life time while only about half the population is satisfied with their career.
  6. Approximately 12,000 careers exist in the world.


There is a good job for everyone and a good person for each job but hardly ever do they end up together. Let's fix that.


Hard work can be a beautiful thing but many children's dream careers are based on unreliable information that gives them unrealistic perceptions of the working world. Kids care about their future and what they see today shapes their tomorrow.


The Wonder Workshop was created to give kids hope about the process of growing up. To encourage them to believe in themselves and to know that they are capable of accomplishing everything they put their mind to. The Wonder Workshop was created to help show them the amazing possibilities that exist outside their small work influence bubble and to relate their current school work to the joy of helping others when they grow up.


The series follows a girl named Lucy who asks a different question each night at dinner. These questions lead them to the Wonder Workshop. The Wonder Workshop is a magical space ship that originated as an cardboard fridge box but with a little sprinkling of magic it transports Lucy and her parents to breathtaking worlds. In the magical worlds they meet a professional who explains what they do and why it is important all while going on an adventure.


We are called to work hard and good work can be a beautiful thing. But, to do beautiful work the worker needs to be bought into what they are doing and why they are doing it. Connecting kids to the purpose of work before they even begin will help create a lasting impact.


Because I believe so strongly in the potential of the books my biggest goal is to get them into peoples hands. For this reason all books are available digitally for free and this fundraiser is to raise money to put the first 11 books in the dream job series into schools in my two home towns. Orlando FL, USA and Barrie ON, CAN.


There are 178 elementary schools between the two cities.

The books cost $43.38 to print.

Estimated $5 for shipping per book set.


GOAL: $8,789.64.


I will be hosting two fundraisers this summer to raise money for this project.


One on June 6th in Orlando FL we will launch the "Dream Job" series and kick off the fundraiser. This is an open invite to the community. There will be books, bowling, a ton of give aways and much more fun! 9am-11am Primrose Lanes, Orlando FL.


The second event will be held virtually on July 25th from 10-12pm. This will be a auction where different mentors who have careers in the dream job series have donated virtual mentorship sessions to be auctioned off. This is a live auction and open event for anyone who would like to join in! Don't miss it! We have a ton of great support from professionals all around the US including but not limited to: an award winning chef, a brand manager from the NBA and a football player from the NFL.


https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/23708203420511?p=bTtRGZwfS5ENFiJ9d4

Meeting ID: 237 082 034 205 11

Passcode: bU3wV2vm


Help me bring little dreams and big futures to the kiddos of today!


The series includes but is not limited to:


Now I have

  1. Ava The App Developer
  2. Amelia The Astronaut
  3. Carmen the Content Creator
  4. Eddy the Entrepreneur
  5. Frani The Firefighter
  6. Mateo the makeup artist
  7. Ivan the interior designer
  8. Daphne The Doctor
  9. Gia the Gymnast
  10. Eila the Environmental Scientist
  11. SURPRISE EXTRA BOOK!!
Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve