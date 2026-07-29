Dream Job Series Book Fundraiser

With a little sprinkling of magic I want to teach kids about different kinds of careers through action and adventure.





The average child is asked what they want to do when they grow up for the first time between 4-7 years old. A Harvard study shows that 30% of children end up working in the same career path as their parents. A study done by Education and Employers shows that 71% of kids ages 4-7 have a clear vision for their future occupation while only 8% have no direct path. The same study by Education and Employers showed that 45% of these children's career aspirations stem from social media exposure. The average American spends about 90,000 hours at work in their life time while only about half the population is satisfied with their career. Approximately 12,000 careers exist in the world.





There is a good job for everyone and a good person for each job but hardly ever do they end up together. Let's fix that.





Hard work can be a beautiful thing but many children's dream careers are based on unreliable information that gives them unrealistic perceptions of the working world. Kids care about their future and what they see today shapes their tomorrow.





The Wonder Workshop was created to give kids hope about the process of growing up. To encourage them to believe in themselves and to know that they are capable of accomplishing everything they put their mind to. The Wonder Workshop was created to help show them the amazing possibilities that exist outside their small work influence bubble and to relate their current school work to the joy of helping others when they grow up.





The series follows a girl named Lucy who asks a different question each night at dinner. These questions lead them to the Wonder Workshop. The Wonder Workshop is a magical space ship that originated as an cardboard fridge box but with a little sprinkling of magic it transports Lucy and her parents to breathtaking worlds. In the magical worlds they meet a professional who explains what they do and why it is important all while going on an adventure.





We are called to work hard and good work can be a beautiful thing. But, to do beautiful work the worker needs to be bought into what they are doing and why they are doing it. Connecting kids to the purpose of work before they even begin will help create a lasting impact.





Because I believe so strongly in the potential of the books my biggest goal is to get them into peoples hands. For this reason all books are available digitally for free and this fundraiser is to raise money to put the first 11 books in the dream job series into schools in my two home towns. Orlando FL, USA and Barrie ON, CAN.





There are 178 elementary schools between the two cities.

The books cost $43.38 to print.

Estimated $5 for shipping per book set.





GOAL: $8,789.64.





I will be hosting two fundraisers this summer to raise money for this project.





One on June 6th in Orlando FL we will launch the "Dream Job" series and kick off the fundraiser. This is an open invite to the community. There will be books, bowling, a ton of give aways and much more fun! 9am-11am Primrose Lanes, Orlando FL.





The second event will be held virtually on July 25th from 10-12pm. This will be a auction where different mentors who have careers in the dream job series have donated virtual mentorship sessions to be auctioned off. This is a live auction and open event for anyone who would like to join in! Don't miss it! We have a ton of great support from professionals all around the US including but not limited to: an award winning chef, a brand manager from the NBA and a football player from the NFL.





https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/23708203420511?p=bTtRGZwfS5ENFiJ9d4

Meeting ID: 237 082 034 205 11

Passcode: bU3wV2vm





Help me bring little dreams and big futures to the kiddos of today!





The series includes but is not limited to:





Now I have