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Dream Internship, Real Costs: Aidan's $5K Quest

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlyssa Reinhart

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alyssa Reinhart

Dream Internship, Real Costs: Aidan's $5K Quest

My name is Aidan, and I am a 17-year-old high school junior who hopes to become a physician-scientist by pursuing both an MD and a PhD in biochemistry. I have a strong passion for medicine and scientific research, and I am always looking for opportunities to learn and grow.


I am raising funds to help cover the cost of participating in the Dartmouth Health High School Foundations Summer Internship, an opportunity that represents an important step toward my long-term goals.


After applying and completing the interview process, I was fortunate to be accepted into this program. This internship will give me valuable exposure to healthcare, allow me to learn from professionals in the field, and help me build the experience and skills necessary for a future career in medicine and research.


While I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity, participating comes with significant financial challenges. The internship requires me to relocate approximately two hours away from home for the summer, and I am seeking support to help cover housing, food, transportation, and other living expenses during the program. My fundraising goal is $5,000.


I come from a single-parent household with four younger siblings, and while my mother has always encouraged my academic and professional goals, the financial burden of relocating for the internship is difficult for us to manage alone.


This opportunity means more to me than just a summer program. It is a chance to gain real-world experience in healthcare, strengthen my path toward medical school, and continue working toward a career where I hope to contribute meaningfully to medicine and biomedical research.


Any contribution, no matter the size, would directly help make this opportunity possible. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would also mean a great deal to me.


Thank you for your support and for being part of this step in my journey.

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