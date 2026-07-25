I've was a single mother from the time my daughter was 5 weeks old. I had no one to help or lean on. My grandma raised me al my life and died the year I got married. I made it. Me and my mom reconnected about 12 years ago and she was behind on taxes on her other house. I paid the taxes and her renters had destroyed the house but the only way I could help her was to move in. My mom is now deceased. I've come so far on fixing the house. I just need a little help passing for some labor. My dream is to see it finished. Any help or prayers are appreciated.