I am a single parent. I had a heart attack and had to have stents in my heart. The recovery process was long. Before all of this happened, I was working and building a business . One involved children’s books to make a positive difference in kid’s lives and the other involved my college major which is pr. With my children’s books, I designed a doll that kids could have and carry with them .. the goal is that the book and doll would teach kids love, how to treat people and positive self esteem. My goal is to get the Proby’s which I paid $2500 to have designed to a company that will produce it. I need the funds to pay the company, get to business meetings and other things. My book is on amazon and my goal is to make it hardcover and have it in Christian book stores and in churches. Whatever you can do to help me with this goal/ dream would be appreciated.

God bless