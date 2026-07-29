Today is May 14, 2026, and I’m reaching out to see if there’s any way possible to help me make something special happen for my dad before Father’s Day. ❤️





My family owns a catering company, and my dream is to surprise my father with his very own food truck. He has been without a job for the past 4 months, and honestly, he hasn’t really been himself lately. My dad has always given the world to me and everyone around him, and now I just want the chance to give something back to him.





Owning a food truck would give him the opportunity to get back to doing what he loves most cooking and serving people. Even the smallest donation, share, or word of support would truly mean everything to us and help get us one step closer to making this happen for Father’s Day. Thank you all so much for taking the time to read this and support my dad’s dream.



