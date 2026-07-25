Rebuild The Chapel in Drake Colorado

The Chapel in Drake is the only church serving our community in Drake, Glen Haven, and Storm Mountain, consisting of over a thousand residents in and around the Big Thompson Canyon. Our congregation has worked for ten years to replace our building, which was burned in 2016.

We are seeking to raise $315,000 to build a simple church on our existing property in Drake. Our initial insurance settlement from the fire has been saved, but its purchasing power has lessened considerably over our ten-year wait. Now our hope and prayer is that this building will once again serve as a place of worship, gathering, and outreach for the surrounding communities.

We are finally through the bureaucratic process and have a permit to rebuild! We are breaking ground in April with a plan to be in the new building by April of 2027.

In the 1960s, a small A-frame chapel was built in Drake, Colorado, as a place of prayer and rest for those living in and traveling through the Big Thompson Canyon. Over time, it became a church home for many in the mountain communities. After the devastating 2013 flood damaged the building, the congregation worked to restore it only to lose it again in a 2016 fire that destroyed the chapel. Years of road closures, regulations, and rebuilding challenges followed, but the congregation remained together, holding onto their calling to serve the canyon.

For decades, the Chapel has been more than a building; it has been a place of faith, comfort, and community through both hardship and joy. Even after losing the building, the people never lost the church. Through every setback, the answer has remained the same: to continue, to rebuild, and to be a light for Jesus in this mountain community.

Now, after years of waiting and perseverance, we have received approval to rebuild. With a building permit in hand and plans ready, we are finally able to move forward. The only thing standing between us and the new building is the funding needed to complete construction.

Your support will help restore a church presence in the canyon—a place where people can gather, find encouragement, and grow in relationship with Jesus. The new Chapel building will serve not only Drake, but also nearby communities like Storm Mountain and Glen Haven for years to come.

We invite you to be part of this story. Whether through prayer, sharing this campaign, or giving financially, your support helps bring the Chapel back to life. Together, we can rebuild a place of hope on the mountain.