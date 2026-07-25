Dr Mark Trozzi Needs Our Support

Early in 2020, Dr. Trozzi recognized the almost certain likelihood of harm from the COVID injections and mandates. He voluntarily stepped away from his 27 year career as an Emergency Room physician and emergency medicine educator in an effort to inform and protect humanity. He knew we were facing the greatest medical emergency of his lifetime.





This wasn’t a part time commitment. Dr Trozzi put down his stethoscope and committed everything he had to stop this mass poisoning. He sold his house, took a work sabbatical, down-scaled his lifestyle, and worked long hours day after day without an income.





Over the past six years, Dr. Mark Trozzi has been one of the clearest and strongest voices in calling out the harms of the COVID vaccine, shedding, masking, social distancing and lockdowns. Dr. Trozzi sacrificed everything he had to protect and alert the public, prevent medical malpractice and illegal medical experiments.





For casting doubt upon the reliability of the Public Health COVID-19 policies, Dr. Trozzi drew the ire of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. They declared him "ungovernable and incompetent” and stripped Dr. Trozzi of his license to practice medicine, this while he was on sabbatical and with no patient complaints.





These punitive actions have resulted in dire financial hardship for Dr. Trozzi and his family, including the loss of his home and all his retirement savings. This in addition to the loss of his life long career and professional reputation. With his savings are now depleted Dr. Trozzi was forced to file for bankruptcy, which was finalized just a few weeks ago.





Dr. Trozzi wants to continue his work but needs our support to do so.





It is only proper that we share the financial consequences imposed on individuals like Dr. Trozzi who stand up for us. It is not fair that they carry all the consequences of their courageous and ethical actions on our behalf.





For this reason, I’m asking for your assistance to help Dr. Trozzi.





How Funds Will Be Used





All funds will be used, at the discretion of Dr. Trozzi, to continue his ethical mission and to support his family.





Please give generously as the future of our health depends on the efforts of good people like Dr. Mark Trozzi.





Ted Kuntz, President

Vaccine Choice Canada











