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Dr. Jim's Road To Recovery

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$975 USD

Fundraiser created byRachael Larson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rachael Larson

Dr. Jim's Road To Recovery

Dr. James Rhodes is a Navy vet, a husband, father of 5, a grandfather of 9, a 2nd generation chiropractor and a beloved member of St. Joseph Parish in Epping, NH.


He is the kind of man who gives until there's nothing left in his tank, and then continues to bless those around him. He has quite literally given all he has to his family, even raising his eldest grandson Noah with my Mom, Suzanne.


They now need their community's help. As a chiropractor, his job uses and frankly abuses his body- he has had several health issues, but now he cannot use his right arm. He has a SLAP tear (Superior Labrum, Anterior to Posterior) - it affects the top part of the labrum where the biceps tendon attaches. This means the muscle and ligament of his right (which is his dominant) arm is not attached to his joint.

This means he can't use his arm to do his job as a chiropractor. And he's been living with this injury since October 2025, with no plan to get the surgery as he cannot afford the time off.


He needs surgery and approximately 6 months for recovery.


To do this, he will not be able to work, and will not have insurance.


Therefore he does not plan to have this extremely important surgery for his health, his job, and his family.


The amount we would like to raise is $15,000, to cover the mortgage and living expenses for 6 months.


If you could give any amount, we would be SO grateful.

We know how hard times are for everyone, but there are few who are as deserving and humble as this man. He has no plan to receive this surgery otherwise, so his days as a chiropractor are limited. At nothing else, we ask for your prayers for his health and a miraculous recovery!


(This is also a secret, so please do not mention this fundraiser to him! 😁)


With love and thanks,


Rachael Rhodes (Larson)

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