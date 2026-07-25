In Sweden, the Swedish police and family social services just nuked my life from orbit. They took my child and destroyed income(i lost my job). My name is Andrew, I lived with my 'life partner'/wife who is an alcoholic, here in Sweden. She has a ten year history of cases being opened by the family social services due to being found drunk outside, making chaos at home and my child reporting her to teachers about her alcohol abuse. When family social get involved they do help and my partner in getting better with medication and counselling but she still relapses, even though such relapses are getting further a fewer in-between. She is getting better but I feel the time has come for me and my daughter to break away or distance ourselves from her. She becomes a completely different person when she is drunk. She goes wild and crazy, falls around everywhere and also accuses us of hurting her when we are just trying to help her. I call it the "Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde syndrome." The reason is that she is a lovely person when she is not drunk, but an absolute monster when she is. It is very close to looking like she is possessed by a demon when under the influence of alcohol.

I had just started a new job. I work as a chef. Before I was doing lunchtime work but now that my child was a little bit older and a bit more independent with everything I decided to go back to evening, a la carte style work. I had been unemployed for a couple of months searching a new job, which my life partner had said stressed her out as well as her own job. Financially we were very much pay check to pay check survivors but I had finally got a really good job that would help to support us. A couple of days in on one of these evening shifts at around 22:00 I got a sms from my daughter saying that mummy had been taken to hospital for being drunk and I needed to go home. Rushing back I was called by emergency social services who were just double checking that I was on my way home. As far as I knew my partner was in hospital getting treatment, but later on my daughter told me she was in a "women's center for for protection of women against domestic violence."

I just continued to work wondering really what was going on. Then my partner calls me after about 6 or 7 days and says she was taken to hospital now from the women's protection center. They found that she had been drinking the etanol from the hand sanitizer in the bathrooms. This is something that she had started during covid times. She came to me in the middle of the night and asked me to save her and that she couldn't breathe. She told me she had drunk the alcohol gel for sanitizing the hands. I quickly looked it up about how to make someone vomit safely. It was by getting them to drink warm salty water. So here we were years later and the same thing. This time that she called she said she had done something terrible. It turns out that the police had found her very drunk in a park close to where we live, she had often gone there to drink because she know my daughter and I don't like it. She had then told the police or people in the hospital a bunch of lies about me being violent to her. Strangling and punching. Nope! With no marks on her to prove this, they took her statement, and took her to a protective home for women and probably asked further questions, which she was still intoxicated on the ethanol from the hand sanitiser in the toilets there. Three charges she made intoxicated. One that I strangled her, two that I hit her repeatedly on the shoulder and 3 that in 2024 I purposefully threw a "metal" bottle at her face. This kind of did happen except it was a plastic bottle and a complete accident that it hit her. I had thrown it in her direction and it hit her in the face by accident as she was sitting up in bed. So a few days later she said she contacted me to tell me she was coming home. The emergency family social services had already had me in to talk to them. For the reason that I was now working evening shifts up to 23:00 sometimes they wanted my 12 year old daughter to have friends nearby to hang out with and also that the parents of that friend can be used in an emergency for my daughter to call. On the 11th of May I was expecting my partner to come home. The actual (not emergency) family social services called me early in the morning and woke me up (working until 23:00, home at 23:40, probably asleep by 01:00).I was tired and the social worker was sounding very angry towards me demanding the number of my daughter's friend's mum that my daughter was to use in an emergency. She was very rude and wouldn't let me get a word in edgeways and I ended up saying "calm down for a minute Adolf!" This worked to make her stop and listen at which point I explained that my partner was coming home that day and there was no need for such an emergency number. She would later get revenge for what I had called her, which was extremely unprofessional of her. My partner eventually called and wanted me to meet her in town to buy some things from the chemist, nose spray and paracetamol etc. I did so and then she went directly to the family social service center. She said police would be there too. I got back home and my daughter arrived home shortly after. The Swedish social people called her and asked her to go there, she was a bit nervous about going there alone and finding the place. I asked her from the background what was wrong, she said she didn't know how to get there. Then I asked her if she had GPS and when she said yes I just said "well just go then". The social worker would later tell the family courts, who decide whether or not to take children into foster care that I was drunk in the morning when she called (nope!), and that I was shouting in the background of the phone call she had with my daughter. My daughter had tried to go there but then come back home and I made us both a bowl of Greek yogurt, berries, granola and raisins. We settled down with our media and gaming and then later someone knocked on the door. I opened the door and two normal clothed Swedish police goons with latex gloves grabbed both of my hands and tried to yank me out of the flat in just a t shirt and boxers. I begged them to let me get some cloths on and get some stuff which they allowed but everything as each one held a hand each other either side of me. This distressed the hell out of my daughter. They disturbed her peace. After getting my stuff they escorted me to an unmarked car outside. There we waited until more police came to take my child into care. They drove me to the police station where they interrogated me I said the truth, that I hadn't done anything violent. There was a court hearing to decide whether or not to keep me in custody to which it was decided that I remain in custody. All this time and for the rest of the time there I was not allowed to use my phone. Then they took me somewhere else like a place for holding criminals. I eventually got the chance to ask my defense lawyer to call up my place of work and ask to speak to my head chef to tell him what was happening. By then it was around 17th of May and after 7 days of me going missing from the world and more importantly my new job, they had given up hoping I would come in and terminated my employment. Then it was just days of being held up until 25th May when they let me out. "New evidence" had come to light for the 'brave' detectives that love to snatch innocent people from their homes on the drunken words and an alcoholic woman. They let me out, I found out my employment was not going to continue. My daughter was in a foster home and my partner who had made the false allegations was enjoying her time relaxing in a nice peaceful Swedish rehab center, where she still is to this day. I need financial help for legal fees for two cases, and so I can move out so that my daughter can come and live with me. Here in Sweden you need at least a 1st-hand apartment lease agreement or a house with a mortgage that belongs to you to get custody of the child. Right now I am living in an apartment that is in my partners name. My target amount looks like a lot, but in US dollars it is about 20,000. This is to help cover legal fees to fight both cases, one which involves them taking my daughter into foster care and the other to appeal them trying to convict me of violence because of an accident with a plastic bottle, which I think is absurd but they somehow think it is a serious act of violence. Then also to help relocate myself so I can afford to maintain custody of my child as a single parent now. I am thinking if people who are literally murdering people in cold blood can raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for their legal fees, then why can't I raise 20k USD to help with my legal fees as an innocent person, and help me get my own place and be financially stable enough for them to give me my daughter back? The allegations made against me were false!!! My now ex has admitted that to police. She had also drunk alcohol on the day she was let out of hospital and went to meet social and the police, where she falsely accused again! They still want to charge me for disturbing the peace of my child by, causing an accident with a plastic bottle years ago that she didn't even see. Crazy! When they were the ones that actually disturbed her and the Mother is the one who disturbs her too, when she drinks through her sickness of alcoholism. Please help me out guys.

When she is drunk she acts possessed by demons. Demons are supposed to be able to possess individuals when they are weak. When you are drunk you are not in full control and therefore it is a time of weakness. My partner is the target of evil forces, but then so am I indirectly. I don’t want to go viral with this on social media, it depends how far they are going to take it. My partner is in rehab and I just don’t want to cause any further embarrassment to any of my family.