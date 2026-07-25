Down With Flock

This fundraiser is to help the patriots facing unlawful persecution by tyrants for removing illegal surveillance technology violating our 4th Amendment rights.

Funds will go towards defense and to file a federal lawsuit against FLOCK companies, local and state governments, and law enforcement agencies for abuse of FLOCK systems for personal gain.





FLOCK serves no purpose other than illegal surveillance, spying, tracking citizens for the globalists who seek to subvert our sovereignty and enslave the American people.





Your support is necessary and important.