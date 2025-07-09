Down payment for mobile home

Hello my name is Anthony and we just moved to Texas well we put a down payment on a mobile home well some things came up and caused it to where in order to get the mobile home I have to come up with 2k more for the down payment cause my loan went up more for the property and house but I don't have the 2k I need for the down payment of anyone could help it would make me cry from joy I have talked to my church and they are c

Keeping me and my family in prayers have a blessed day guys