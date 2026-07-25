Down on luck

this is not easy for me to do since I don’t like asking for help. I was served a noticed that a guy who’s been harassing me, doxxing me and now has filed a motion of harassment and stalking. Unfortunately I don’t have the money right now to pay for a lawyer. I’m coming to you all asking you for any help. My court date is set for August 17th so unfortunately time is of the essence. I truly appreciate your alls time and any help. God bless you all.