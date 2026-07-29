My name is Matt. I'm 58 years old. I've worked a high level of construction for near 30 years since I was a teenager. About 2 and 1/2 years ago I suffered a severe heart attack called the Widowmaker!. Some of you may be familiar with it, but it's a pretty bad heart attack. Most do not survive it but I did half. My hurt is bad. The other half is good. Have emergency surgery called an lvad standing for left ventrifugal assisted device. You can go look that up and find out exactly what it is but it keeps me alive. I'm in recovery and I'm doing excellent because of this device and wanting to get back working but of course I am greatly limited so I'm starting my own company so I can support myself because disability is insufficient today to survive. He still support three teenagers and if it weren't for this system I wouldn't be able to do that. But still it's not enough. I'm asking for support and how so I can start my own business and get back on my feet. The 2-year process right of healing has cost me greatly app. Pretty much had to sell everything. I had to sustain the family and bills but now I'm ready to give back to work cuz I ain't done and I still have a family to support so down but not out baby. So anything. Anything helps to get this started. I'm not banging to cover my bills. I'm just and just asking for help so that I can get on my feet and support myself. Appreciate everyone's time and I thank you for your support.

Matthew Richardson