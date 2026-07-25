Double Mastectomy For Brest Cancer

Kayla is a 33 year old mother of 2 teenage children and is usually a hard worker. But due to going in for surgery the first time she was informed she needed a double Mastectomy and would be down and out of work for a couple of months and is in need of funding and community support to keep the roof of her and her kids heads.. Any little bit will definitely go a long way due to her being out of work and having bills that will pile up..