Double Birthday Wish: A New Home for Mom & Toddler

Hi, I’m Emonny (22). I’m a full-time toddler mom who recently relocated five hours away to start over after losing my job. I’ve been working hard doing hair, and my dream is to get us into our own apartment by July 1st—just in time for both my birthday and my daughter's birthday!

After a previous roommate stole from us, we had to rely on family to get by. Now, I have our security deposit ready and food assistance pending. I just need a little help covering the remaining moving fees and getting our life out of storage. Your support will help me secure a safe, stable home for my daughter. Thank you for reading and helping us start this new chapter!



