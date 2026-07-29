Dothan High Band Trip to Washington for Kasidey

The Dothan High School Wolfpack Marching Band has been selected to participate in the 2027 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington D.C.! The trip will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in one of our nation's celebratory traditions and to visit our nation's capital and tour our most significant sites of history.

The trip will be April 7-11 in 2027 and Kasidey is raising funds to secure her place on the trip. Music, saxophone, and playing in the band are Kasidey's passion and being about to perform in our nation's capital will be a dream come true for her. If you would like to help Kasidey reach her goal and make this once-in-a-lifetime experience a reality for her, we sure appreciate any help you can provide! Thank you all so much!