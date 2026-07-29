Suffering from Kidney Failure

My name is Dornu and I am from Nigeria. I have been diagnosed with kidney failure and my doctors have recommended a kidney transplant. Unfortunately, my family and I cannot afford the cost of the surgery, medical tests, medications, and hospital care.

I am reaching out for support from kind-hearted people around the world. Any donation, no matter how small, will bring me closer to receiving the treatment I urgently need.

If you are unable to donate, please help by sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and social media networks.

Thank you for your support and prayers.