Heartbroken Mom's Dilemma - Save Our Home!

🌟 As a single mother of two incredible little souls, life has thrown me some unexpected curveballs recently. It’s been tough—truly tough. I remember vividly the day we moved into our new apartment last September; it was like a dream come true after being homeless just months before. But now, as I stand on the edge of losing everything, my heart aches at the thought of those four walls crumbling around us once more.

🍜 My daughter with special needs and frequent hospital stays has had me by the heartstrings for what feels like forever. And when you’re her full-time caregiver, finding a job or earning extra cash becomes impossible. We barely have enough food to go around because my focus is 100% on our health and well-being.

👣 I can’t even begin to describe the daily struggle of just keeping up with basic needs: shoes that fit comfortably, clothes that are clean and appropriate for school, essentials like shampoo and toothpaste. It feels overwhelming at times because these simple things feel so out of reach right now. My oldest daughter has had to skip buying some essential female products due to our financial constraints; it’s heartbreaking watching her struggle with this basic need.

😢 And when my youngest looks at me, eyes wide and pleading, saying they are hungry—those moments tear me apart inside. I want so badly to be able to give them the security of a home and the comfort of full bellies. It breaks my heart every time we face eviction because there’s just no way for us to catch up financially with medical bills taking priority all the time.

🤝 That’s why, in this moment so fraught with challenges, I reach out to you—my community, my friends and family who might be reading this right now. Any little bit helps at this point will make a significant difference for us as we navigate these tough times together. It would mean the world if you could spare whatever you can; your generosity is not just helping with rent or groceries but preserving our hope and dignity during such trying moments in life.

🌈 I know it’s hard out there too, so please consider sharing this post—letting others know about us, because sometimes light comes through the darkest cracks when people come together to help one another. If you can relate or have been through similar situations yourself, your understanding and compassion mean more than words could express.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this—let’s keep that dream alive for us! 💕 Please anything helps, so I am begging and pleading as a single mom with no help to please donate or my kids and I have to be out of our apartment on Monday June 15.