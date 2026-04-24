Don't Let insurance win, let our aunt walk again.

After decades of fighting Parkinson’s disease, our aunt is facing one of the hardest battles of her life.

At 67 years old, she has never let Parkinson’s define her. Every day has required strength, determination, and perseverance that most people can’t imagine. Despite the challenges, she has continued to fight with incredible courage.

After months of painful physical therapy, she finally underwent a hip replacement. The surgery was successful, and for the first time in a long time, there was hope that she would regain her independence.

Then the unthinkable happened.

While simply sitting down, her new hip suddenly dislocated. She was rushed to the emergency room in excruciating pain. Since then, she has spent about a week in the hospital, and her recovery has taken a heartbreaking turn.

Right now, she cannot move her right leg on her own.

Her doctors believe she needs intensive, acute inpatient rehabilitation to have the best chance at regaining mobility. She wants to fight. She has the determination, the motivation, and the strength to put in the hard work every single day.

But there’s one obstacle standing in her way.

Insurance continues to deny the level of rehabilitation her medical team believes she needs.

Without that specialized rehab, her chances of recovering the independence she’s worked so hard for become much more difficult. If these denials continue, our family may have no choice but to pay out of pocket so she can receive the care she desperately needs.

That’s why we’re asking for help.

Every donation—no matter the size—will go directly toward the cost of the rehabilitation she needs to recover and regain as much independence as possible. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to us.

Our aunt has spent her entire life refusing to let Parkinson’s stop her. She isn’t giving up now.

We’re asking our community to stand beside her and help give her the opportunity to keep fighting.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support. Every act of compassion brings her one step closer to the recovery she deserves.

❤️ Please help us give her the chance to walk again



