Donna's medical help

Hi my name is Donna. I just moved to Florida with my 15 year old son daughter and granddaughter and love it so much. This time last year I was diagnosed this time last year with a heart condition. Had surgery and it did not work. Now a year later a new state better doctor's and medical bills out of this world, I have my second heart surgery set for June 24th, 2026. The co pays are insanely high. Im falling behind on my rent bill car payment. Im trying not to be homeless with my 15 year old son. Every day I work 40 plus hours a week but I cant catch a break. Any help will do just trying to make rent and pay the co pays for my test and surgery. Thank you so much for any and all help..God bless and thank you for helping a mama out..