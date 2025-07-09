Donna and Greg need emergency help and prayer

Going through some financial hardships. Recently, I lost my job and things are tied because of it. Several things have happened to put more strain on the situation. I was already behind in my rent, now that i've lost my job, we are facing eviction. I was not making that much money anyway. So now my car note also behind, and facing getting my car repossessed. I am now just calling on god and asking god to send a miracle in financial help to get me out of this situation. My son is also sick and the doctors do not know what's wrong with him.So i'm asking for prayer for his health.