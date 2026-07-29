Donestic violence survivor with bday blues

Hello my name is Courtney and today is my 44th bday! I am a domestic violence survivor as well as a mother to the most thoughtful little boy! I fled a bad relationship with what I could carry and my son! It has been 3 years since I became a single mom! I am greatfull for all the blessings i my life tge number one blessinb my son! T today when I woke up my son was very sad as he could not buy me a gift! I would love to take this little boy to spend a night at a lil hotel with. A pool and make him forget all about what he can not do for me! He deserves to have a care free fun time and it is my birthday wish to beg anyone and everyone to please donate to a night in a magical place a little boy will remember forever! I want to spend my birthday listening to his laughter and feelimg the chills rise on my shoulders hearing his voice say mommy look I swimming! I don't know if that's appropriate but this is my last desperate attempt to try to raise the money to make this happen! Children are a blessing and they should always be treated as such! I am blessed to be his mother and I will be greatful for the rest of my life! I made the right choice when I left the relationship I was so lost ! Together with my son we are no longer lost!