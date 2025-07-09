Donations for/to Jason

hi there,

Please only donate if you'd like to. No pressure, there's far more people out there that need it more than me. I really mean it.





but if you do. I'll do my best to





"Give it my all, however I can, when I can, while I can."





God g❤️t us. Amen





Also if you do, even if its just $1. thank you for believing in me. if you dont, i know you love and support me still.





If theres anything I ask of you, it would be to take 10 seconds to read this:





"Dear God,

Please always continue to love me and guide me. May you help me, my family, and all of us find peace, love, and understanding as we navigate through our challenges.

I love You. "