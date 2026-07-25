Donations for The Raft

Hi all! I am currently working on my Stars and Stripes Project for America Heritage Girls. I'm cleaning, organizing, and building shelving units for my local theater company Duck Creek Theater. It has been a lot of work up to this point, with many volunteers giving their time, and if you would be willing to give that would be much appreciated. I would be thankful for any donation towards this project. Whether it be financial, lumber, screws, or anything else you'd be willing to give. Even the smallest amount will help this project, and any extra donations will be given to Duck Creek Theater. Thank you all!