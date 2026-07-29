DONATIONS FOR MY NEEDY STUDENTS

The funds raised will directly support my Teach Every Nation online teaching ministry and help students access quality Christian education materials.

1. Workbooks and Study Materials – KES 25,000

To purchase and print Bible study workbooks and learning materials for students.

2. Tablets for Online Teaching – KES 45,000

To buy 1–2 tablets that will be used for teaching online classes, preparing lessons, and recording sessions.

3. Internet Data & WiFi – KES 20,000

To support stable internet access for online classes, live sessions, and uploading teaching content.

4. Travel Expenses – KES 15,000

For necessary movement related to ministry work, meetings, and support activities.

5. Power Banks & Charging Backup – KES 10,000

To ensure uninterrupted teaching during power interruptions.

6. Administration Costs – KES 15,000

For planning, coordination, communication, and managing student records and outreach.

7. Printing & Additional Teaching Resources – KES 10,000

For printing notes, handouts, and other supporting materials for students.

8. Contingency / Emergency Support – KES 10,000

To cover unexpected ministry or operational needs.

Total: KES 150,000