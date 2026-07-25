Donations for my brothers journey

My family is facing a difficult challenge as we search for a living donor for my brother. The process has been emotionally and physically exhausting, and we are doing everything we can to support him through this journey. Finding a donor is not easy, and the expenses involved can be overwhelming for both our family and anyone willing to help. We are raising funds to cover any donor-related expenses, including medical costs, travel, and other necessities that may arise. Every contribution will directly support my brother’s care and make it easier for someone to step forward as a donor. Your generosity will help us remove barriers and give my brother the best chance at finding a match. Thank you for your support. I am hopeful that, together, we can help my brother find a donor and get the care he needs. Your kindness means the world to us, and we are grateful for any help you can provide. Please like, comment, and share this post so more people can see it and consider donating.