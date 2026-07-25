Donation for a Vehicle, Preventing Homelessness

Hello, Our names are Morgan and James. We are seeking assistance with any help that you can provide. We will be officially homeless this month. Due to health concerns, James is no longer working. His company provided us with transportation during his time with the company, but we no longer have transportation since his employment ended. This situation is very unfortunate for us, and having no small children have made things difficult. We are living day to day life, seeking out any refuge and resources. I just do not have an answer anymore but we continue to have faith. The extreme heat has made it unbearable. If anyone can help, we can go over more details of the situation if you would like. Thank you so much for your time. Please call anytime, and I do apologize for this is our first time using socialmedia platforms. If there is anything that you can suggest, we would be deeply delighted. Thank you again.

Thank you, we can also accept through venmo @Blue-Jaie666