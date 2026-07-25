Donate to Juliea Rescuer

Millions of dogs over the world killed without being guilty of anything in this world 💔💔🐾💔 Please Help Feed Homeless Dogs 💔🐾





Every day, homeless dogs go to sleep hungry, hoping someone will care. We are doing everything we can, but we urgently need dog food to keep them alive.





Any donation, no matter how small, can make a life-saving difference. If you can't donate, please share this message with others.





Thank you for showing kindness to those who have no voice. May God bless you. 🙏🐶❤️