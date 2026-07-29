Donate to help us move

Hello, I am trying to help my father move out of his tiny house that he shares with another man and his kid, he also lives with our cat and dog and the people we live with have 4 cats and some of them try to harm my cat and the dog needs a place to run around so I’m trying to help us move out since the door of our room is also falling apart and we all need our own space so I am trying to get a 2 bedroom apartment at the least