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Donate To Help Save A Cherished Family Home

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBRENDA TATELMAN

Fundraiser funds will be received by BRENDA TATELMAN

Donate To Help Save A Cherished Family Home

This fundraiser is for a longtime friend and sister in faith, a disabled woman in her 70s who has lived in her cherished Alexandria, VA family home for over 65 years. She moved into this home as a child, and it is filled with the memories of her parents and a lifetime of treasured possessions, each holding deep sentimental value. She has always been a pillar of kindness in our community, quietly supporting friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. Her church family knows her as someone who never hesitates to help others, even when facing her own challenges. Eleven years ago, the home was willed to her and her late brother. Tragically, her brother passed away 10 months ago without a will. 


Recently, two estranged individuals, aided by an aggressive law firm, have suddenly emerged and begun pressuring her to leave her home, demanding half the property and attempting to force her out so they can sell it quickly for cash. To protect her peace and privacy during this deeply stressful time, we are keeping her name and specific details private on this public page, though her local church family knows her well. Their actions have already caused significant financial and emotional distress. Most painfully, they unlawfully emptied her late brother’s bank account upon his death, stealing the funds meant for his final arrangements. This forced her to pay entirely out-of-pocket for his funeral and burial, adding a massive financial burden to her grief. 


Despite having zero legal title to the property, their lawyer is using heavy-handed bullying tactics to terrify her and push her out of her own home. The ongoing harassment is putting her delicate health at risk—she faces severe, exhausting medical conditions, including Crohn's disease and COPD, and is unable to defend herself alone. The immense stress of this predatory bullying is actively endangering her health. If forced to move, the trauma of losing her lifelong home and parting with her cherished possessions would be devastating, threatening both her well-being and her sense of security. She has powerful rights to her home, but she cannot stand against an aggressive law firm completely on her own. We are desperately trying to secure professional representation, protect her rights, and recover what was taken from her. Having a dedicated advocate step in will allow her to establish a secure boundary, shut down the direct harassment, and legally address her stolen funeral funds. Your support will help her stay in her home, maintain her health, and preserve the memories and possessions that mean so much. 100% of these funds will go directly to her defense and recovery. 



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