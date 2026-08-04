Donate to help moving expenses

Hi there, we are a family of 5. 2 adults, and 3 children who are 15, 13, and 11 years old. My oldest two are special needs on the autism spectrum at two different levels, which as you can imagine can also cause some extra expenses that you sometimes just can't budget for. Anyway, we have been blessed with the opportunity to move out of our current home of 6 years to a more suitable place environment wise and health wise. After hurricane Helene hit our area in '24 we have had ongoing issues that have caused either initial medical problems, or exasperated existing ones. So as you can imagine any extra money outside of bills has gone to that, and also being able to obtain a new place (ie: deposit, extra essentials not being generously donated etc...) so long story short I ask if you yourself reading this, or someone you may share this with feel the kindness in your heart or the willingness to pass on to just take a second to donate even 1 dollar or $.50.. anything would make a difference and help with a stressful and anxiety filled situation just a little easier to handle.

Thank you for reading my families story and God bless you all