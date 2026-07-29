Donate to help medical bills

Hi, I'm working on a fundraiser for my partner, she has been disabled because of a condition called Neurofibromatosis

She has had this condition since childhood and over the years its gotten progressively worse, she's on multiple medication from doctors but these aren't helping as much, I have therefore also reached out to certain herbalist on her behalf and they have said they do have things that could help to reduce the size of tumors but to get 3 months supply cost a lot more than I am able to assist or provide with, she may also need an operation at the end of it to remove the cysts/tumors as the doctors have said they cannot operate on her right now as it would pose the risk of her losing the leg entirely if they did unless the size of the tumors comes down naturally. Currently her leg is full of a lot of inflammation and waste as advised by the herbalist and that needs to be gotten rid of, her Neurofibromatosis condition is also causing the twisting of her spine the more this condition progresses and gets worse if it is not treated.

Your support will help cover:

• Specialist rehabilitation and physiotherapy to maximise recovery

• Medical therapies not covered by the NHS

• Transportation to ongoing treatment

Therefore I'm making this fundraiser on her behalf and all funds made will be utilise to pay for her treatment. Every pound raised removes a barrier between jannely and her recovery. It allows her to focus on healing, therefore please can you help with any amount you can afford, every little helps

By donating or sharing this campaign, you become part of her journey to being well again. You may never meet Jannely, but you have the power to change the course of the rest of her life. Please help us give her the chance to live - fully, joyfully, and with dignity, so that she can have hope of marriage, settling down and having kids as she often dreams about.

Thank you