Donate to Dylan Wellnitz’s medical care

Dylan was involved in a fireworks accident on 7/5/26. He is fortunate to be alive and have all his appendages, but he is facing surgery and a minimum of 12 weeks off work. Dylan’s fiancé, Telscha, is completing an unpaid internship and cannot work her part time employment while she is caregiving for Dylan.

Please consider donating to cover his high health insurance deductible and his loss of wages while he recovers.

If you are not able to donate, please share this request.

Thank you and God Bless you.